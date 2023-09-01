OnePlus Announced the Launch Date For Android 14-based Oxygen OS 14

OnePlus, the Chinese giant has announced the release of its latest operating system, OxygenOS 14. It will be launched on September 25 across the world and as informed by the brand itself, OxygenOS 14 will be one of the first operating systems based on Android 14 with features designed to deliver enhanced user experiences.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus said, “OnePlus has been committed to delivering a fast, smooth and steady OxygenOS to our users. Powered by OnePlus‘ latest innovations, OxygenOS 14 will be the most intelligent and intuitive software product in OnePlus history."

The first batch of phones to receive Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 may be the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus 10 Pro soon to follow. The company has begun working with testers to improve the OS before the worldwide rollout.