OnePlus Nord CE 3: Leaked Features and Specifications Prior To Launch - Details

The speculations about the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 3 has been doing rounds on the internet from quite a long time now. However, the company has not confirmed anything about the same.

If true, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be a successor to the already available One Plus Nord CE 2 with advanced features and modifications.

Prior to the official launch, certain leaked features and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 have already surfaced on the internet and it looks like there will be a noticeable upgrade in the rear camera module. Also, the device is likely to run on the Snapdragon 695 chipset like its predecessor Nord CE 2.