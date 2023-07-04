OnePlus Nord CE 3 Launch This Week: Camera Details Confirmed by Company; Details

The tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord CE 3 5G smartphone tomorrow on Wednesday, 5 July 2023 during the Nord Summer Launch Event. Besides, Nord 3 and Nord Buds 2r will also be unveiled at the event.

Prior to the official launch event of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, the company has confirmed the camera details of the handset on a microsite. Earlier, the display information of OnePlus Nord CE 3 was also revealed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.