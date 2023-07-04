Reliance Jio Bharat Phone Launched at Rs 999: Features, Specs, Plans, and More

The tech giant Reliance Jio on Monday, 3 July 2023 released its JioBharat phone at Rs 999 with amazing tariff plans. The main motive behind the launch of this handset is to promote transition from 2G to 4G network in India. On 7 July 2023, the company will start the beta trial for the first one million JioBharat phones across 6500 tehsils.

According to an official statement by Akash Ambani, Chairman, of Reliance Jio, "6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few."