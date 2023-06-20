OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teaser Out: Expected Price, Specs, Design & More

The Chinese company and phone maker, OnePlus is all set to unveil the much anticipated OnePlus Nord 3 in India. There has been no official announcement about the exact launch date but they have come up with a launch timeline of for its latest Nord phone through its community post.

A teaser post by OnePlus suggests that the OnePlus Nord 3 will be released in India, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC). The company did not reveal the name of the phone but mentioned it as “The next Nord”. However, as per reports, OnePlus will unveil the Nord 3 in India in July.

The company teased the Nord 3’s release with its “The Lab” campaign, in which tech enthusiasts with a deep understanding of tech gadgets were allowed to test the device and offer their thoughts and reviews. Let's have a look at the design, specs, and features of the phone.