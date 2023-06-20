OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teaser Out: Expected Price, Specs, Design & More

The Chinese company and phone maker, OnePlus is all set to unveil the much anticipated OnePlus Nord 3 in India. There has been no official announcement about the exact launch date but they have come up with a launch timeline of for its latest Nord phone through its community post.
A teaser post by OnePlus suggests that the OnePlus Nord 3 will be released in India, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC). The company did not reveal the name of the phone but mentioned it as “The next Nord”. However, as per reports, OnePlus will unveil the Nord 3 in India in July.
The company teased the Nord 3’s release with its “The Lab” campaign, in which tech enthusiasts with a deep understanding of tech gadgets were allowed to test the device and offer their thoughts and reviews. Let's have a look at the design, specs, and features of the phone.
OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India
The base model that comes with 8GB+128GB storage will likely cost EUR 449 (approx Rs 39,900), while the 16GB+256GB storage variant might cost EUR 549 (approx Rs 48,800).
The base model is expected to cost less than Rs 35,000 in India while the 256GB storage model will be available for Rs 40,000.
OnePlus Nord 3: Specs, Features & Design
The smartphone will have a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate
Nord 3 will have a 50MP main camera+8MP secondary sensor+2MP third sensor
The 'Nest Nord' will also have a selfie camera, a 16MP camera on the front
The processor in the mobile is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000
The phone has a storage capacity of 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage storage
The Nord 3 has a battery with a 5,000mAh capacity and 80W fast charging support
The phone is based on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 layered on top
The initial model will offer 128GB of internal storage, while the top-model storage option will have 256 GB.
The upcoming smartphone is expected to be available in Black and Green colors.
