OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Today: Expected Features, Specifications, and Live Stream

Camera: The OnePlus Nord 4 camera could also feature a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There could also be a 16MP shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls on the front.

Battery: The OnePlus Nord 4 is likely to pack a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. This will allow users to quickly charge their phone when they need it most.

Software: The phone is likely to run on the latest version of OxygenOS on top of Android 14. OnePlus has already confirmed that the Nord 4 will come with four years of Android updates and six years of security patch updates, making the phone future-proof till at least Android 18.

Other Features: The phone also features a fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, an alert slider, an 0809 AAC linear motor, 17,900 millimeters of cooling technology, and an IR blaster.