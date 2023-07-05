OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Launch Event Live Streaming Today: Details

OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Launch Today on 5 July. Live Streaming Details.
(Image: https://www.rmupdate.com)
The tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch smartphones OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G along with other products like OnePlus Nords Buds 2R and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC today on Wednesday, 5 July 2023 at the Nord Summer Launch Event.
The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 and is expected to be unveiled with some major upgrades. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be a budget-friendly handset, specifically designed for customers who do not wish to spend much on a smartphone.
Here is everything you must know about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G launch event today.
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G launch event called Nord Summer Launch Event will take place today on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G launch event will start today at 7 pm IST.
The live streaming of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G will take place today on 5 July on the official YouTube channel of the OnePlus India. The event can be watched by following the below direct link.
The expected price of OnePlus Nord 3 5G is Rs 32,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while as for 16GB RAM variant it is Rs 36,999. The price of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is anticipated to be Rs 25,000.
Check this space regularly to get the latest details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)