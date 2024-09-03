OnePlus 13 Tipped to Launch in October: Expected Features and Specifications

advertisement
The OnePlus 12 was launched globally early this year, but its successor, the OnePlus 13 might arrive in October 2024. This is according to a reliable tipster named Digital Chat Station, who claims that the OnePlus 13 is tentatively scheduled to go official by the end of October or the beginning of November this year.
If this information is accurate, the OnePlus 13 will be one of the first devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which is expected to be announced at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii in early October. The OnePlus 12 came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, so the OnePlus 13 would represent a significant upgrade in terms of processing power. Let us read the details below.
The new flagship smartphone OnePlus 13 is tipped to launch in October. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the same. As with previous OnePlus phones, it will likely be released in China first, before becoming available in India.
Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
In addition to the new chipset, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch 1,440p 8T LTPO screen, a 6,000 mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.
The smartphone is also said to have a triple camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYT808), a 50MP ultrawide sensor (Sony IMX882), and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor (Sony IMX882, with 3x optical zoom).
The OnePlus 13 is also rumored to have an IP68 or IP69 rating, which would make it resistant to water and dust. It is also expected to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for better security.
Following are some additional specs about the OnePlus 13 that have been leaked so far.
The handset will run Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 out of the box.
It will come with 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage.
It is expected to get at least four years of software updates and six years of security patches.
The smartphone may be available in India in multiple storage variants and is expected to be priced more than Rs 60,000.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).