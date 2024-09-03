OnePlus 13 Tipped to Launch in October: Expected Features and Specifications

In addition to the new chipset, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch 1,440p 8T LTPO screen, a 6,000 mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.

The smartphone is also said to have a triple camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYT808), a 50MP ultrawide sensor (Sony IMX882), and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor (Sony IMX882, with 3x optical zoom).

The OnePlus 13 is also rumored to have an IP68 or IP69 rating, which would make it resistant to water and dust. It is also expected to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for better security.

Following are some additional specs about the OnePlus 13 that have been leaked so far.

The handset will run Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 out of the box.

It will come with 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage.

It is expected to get at least four years of software updates and six years of security patches.

The smartphone may be available in India in multiple storage variants and is expected to be priced more than Rs 60,000.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).