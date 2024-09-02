Infinix Hot 50 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, and More

Infinix has confirmed the launch of its new 5G phone 'Infinix Hot 50' in India. The handset will arrive on 5 September and is designed to be the slimmest and most reliable smartphone in the country. According to an official teaser released by the company, the Infinix Hot 50 5G will be revealed in blue and green color options.

Infinix Hot 50 will feature a 7.8 mm thick body, a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout, a selfie snapper, and narrow bezels. It has 3D curved edges and a large oval-shaped module on the top left corner of the back panel which houses three square boxes for the camera sensors. The LED flash module is present outside the module, and it has an f/1.8 aperture/25mm text printed.