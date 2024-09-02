Infinix Hot 50 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, and More

advertisement
Infinix has confirmed the launch of its new 5G phone 'Infinix Hot 50' in India. The handset will arrive on 5 September and is designed to be the slimmest and most reliable smartphone in the country. According to an official teaser released by the company, the Infinix Hot 50 5G will be revealed in blue and green color options.
Infinix Hot 50 will feature a 7.8 mm thick body, a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout, a selfie snapper, and narrow bezels. It has 3D curved edges and a large oval-shaped module on the top left corner of the back panel which houses three square boxes for the camera sensors. The LED flash module is present outside the module, and it has an f/1.8 aperture/25mm text printed.
Infinix Hot 50 will be launched in India on Thursday, 5 September 2024.
The Infinix Hot 50 5G recently made an appearance on the Google Play Console and TÜV Rheinland platforms. The former confirmed that the phone will feature an HD+ display with a resolution of 1600X720 pixels. It is anticipated to be equipped with 4GB of RAM and run Android 14 OS out of the box.
The listing indicated that the MediaTek MT6835V chipset, which is associated with the Dimensity 6100+ SoC, would power the device. However, Gadgets360 reported that the Infinix Hot 50 would instead be powered by the Dimensity 6300 chipset.
Additionally, it was revealed that the phone would offer an 8GB RAM option and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The TÜV Rheinland listing mentioned that the phone would be equipped with a 4,900mAh battery, which would be marketed as a 5,000mAh battery.
Infinix claims that the Hot 50 will maintain its performance for five years and retain 80 percent of its original ability after 60 months. The smartphone is IP54-rated and has wet touch support.
