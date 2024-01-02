OnePlus 12, Redmi Note 13: List of Smartphones To Be Launched in January 2024

TMany tech giants like OnePlus, Redmi, Vivo, Realme, and others are about to begin their year with the launch of some amazing smartphones in the country including OnePlus 12 Series, OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Series, Vivo X100 Series, Realme 12 Series, and more. Each of these handsets will offer unique features and specifications to intrigue the dedicated users.

Although the companies have not officially revealed the features and specs of these phones, several tipsters have provided us with a lot of information.

Let us check out all the details about the upcoming smartphones in January 2024 below.