OnePlus Buds 3 Launch on 4 January: Specifications and Colour Revealed; Details

OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones are set to launch in China soon along with the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone. Before the launch, OnePlus teased the new wireless earphones' design. The company has also revealed the colour options of the earphones. It is important to note the latest details announced by the company about the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones. Interested buyers should take note of the updates before the earphones are launched on the scheduled date.

The OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones are expected to succeed the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which made its debut earlier this year in January. In a Weibo post, OnePlus formally confirmed that the OnePlus Buds 3 will make its debut in China on 4 January. Interested buyers are requested to go through the latest announcements about the brand-new earphones.