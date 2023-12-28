OnePlus Buds 3 Launch on 4 January: Specifications and Colour Revealed; Details

OnePlus Buds 3 specifications and colours have been revealed online for interested buyers.
(Photo: PR newswire)
OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones are set to launch in China soon along with the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone. Before the launch, OnePlus teased the new wireless earphones' design. The company has also revealed the colour options of the earphones. It is important to note the latest details announced by the company about the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones. Interested buyers should take note of the updates before the earphones are launched on the scheduled date.
The OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones are expected to succeed the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which made its debut earlier this year in January. In a Weibo post, OnePlus formally confirmed that the OnePlus Buds 3 will make its debut in China on 4 January. Interested buyers are requested to go through the latest announcements about the brand-new earphones.
Let's take a look at the design, colour options, and other details of the OnePlus Buds 3 that are revealed before the launch. Read till the end to know the latest updates and the launch time.
Any changes in the launch date and time will be informed earlier. Keep an eye on the latest announcements by the company.
OnePlus formally confirmed that the OnePlus Buds 3 will be offered in two colour options, which include Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey. One should note that the price of the earphones has not been announced yet by the company.
The OnePlus Buds 3 earphones share the same design as the older flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 2, flaunting a semi-in-ear design with a glossy stem and matte, silicone ear tips.
The leaks also state that the OnePlus Buds 3 might get 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. The earbuds will be equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast pair connectivity options.
These are some of the details we know for now about the upcoming OnePlus Buds 3 that you should note.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)