Honor 90 GT Launched in China: Check Price, Specifications, Design, and Variants

Honor 90 GT made its debut in China on Thursday, 21 December 2023. The smartphone operates on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery paired with 100W fast charging support. The brand-new handset includes a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and has up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The Honor 90 GT handset is available for pre-order in China and it will be available for purchase later this month.
Interested buyers should know all the latest updates of the Honor 90 GT in China. It is important to note the specifications, price, and latest updates of the new handset. The brand-new handset is offered in three colour options and four RAM and storage configurations. We have all the important details about the Honor 90 GT for you to stay updated.
Here are the price, specifications, features, and design of the Honor 90 GT you should note. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the brand-new handset in China.
The price of the Honor 90 GT smartphone in China is set at CNY 2,599, which is roughly Rs 30,300 for its 12GB + 256GB variant. The price of the 16GB + 256GB variant is CNY 2,899, roughly Rs 33,800, and the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 3,199, approximately Rs 37,300.
You can take a look at the latest announcements online to know the variants of the new handset.
The dual SIM (Nano) Honor 90 GT flaunts Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,664 x 1,200 pixels) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Honor 90 GT brand-new handset is supported by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The phone flaunts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. These are all the specifications we know for now.
