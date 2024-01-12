Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro Launched in India: Specifications, Price, and Details

Poco X6 Pro made its debut in India recently along with the company's standard Poco X6 device. The base model is supported by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, while the Pro model is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. Both smartphones sport AMOLED displays with a 1.5K resolution and 64-megapixel triple rear camera setups. Buyers in India should take note of the latest details about the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro before purchasing their models.

The Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro are backed with 5,100 and 5,000mAh batteries. Both phones can be charged at 67W, according to the official details. You can know the price in India, availability, and specifications of the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro smartphones here. Stay alert and note down the latest details announced by the company for interested people.