OnePlus 11R Launched in India: Know Exact Features, Specs, Price, and More

The tech giant OnePlus launched its most awaited flagship phones OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R on 7 February 2023 during a mega launch event OnePlus Cloud 11.

One Plus 11R or also known as OnePlus Ace 2 in China is a successor of OnePlus 10R that is currently available in the markets.

The company unveiled the exact features and specifications of One Plus 11R yesterday during the mega launch event.

Here are the confirmed features, specs, price, and other important details of OnePlus 11R below.