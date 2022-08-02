OnePlus 10T 5G To Be Launched in India on 3 August

OnePlus is ready to launch its OnePlus 10T 5G in India. This smartphone is the company’s latest flagship and will be an incremental upgrade to the OnePlus 10 Pro launched earlier this year. The OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched on 3 August during a physical launch event in New York City.

The company is teasing the smartphone’s specifications and features before the launch to maintain a level of excitement.

Let us have a look at everything about the OnePlus 10T 5G features, design, price, specifications, and launch event.