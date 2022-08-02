OnePlus 10T 5G To Be Launched in India on 3 August

The OnePlus 10T is set to make its debut on 3 August 2022 at 7:30 pm IST.
(Photo Courtesy: oneplus.in)
OnePlus is ready to launch its OnePlus 10T 5G in India. This smartphone is the company’s latest flagship and will be an incremental upgrade to the OnePlus 10 Pro launched earlier this year. The OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched on 3 August during a physical launch event in New York City.
The company is teasing the smartphone’s specifications and features before the launch to maintain a level of excitement.
Let us have a look at everything about the OnePlus 10T 5G features, design, price, specifications, and launch event.
The OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched as the new OnePlus flagship in the market. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India in March at a price of Rs 66,999 onwards. The OnePlus 10T 5G has so far been rumoured to be launched at a lower price bracket, ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000.
The OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched with the following features:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset
6.7-inch flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate.
120Hz display
150W fast charging
Triple rear camera set-up
360-degree antenna system
The 3D cooling system along with more new features.
The OnePlus 10T 5G flagship smartphone will be launched on Wednesday, 3 August at 7:30 pm IST during a physical event in New York City. Interested people can live-stream the launch event on OnePlus’s website or the company’s official YouTube channel on 3 August at 7:30 pm IST.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)