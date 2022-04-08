E-Scooter Fires: Should You Be Worried, or Is It Not That Big of a Deal?

Late March, four electric scooters caught on fire within a span of four days, sparking concerns about the safety of electric vehicles and the lithium-ion batteries that power them.

This comes as a blow to an industry that has been witnessing exponential growth so far – around 132 percent in sales from 2020 to 2021, according to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV).

The fires, which involved two-wheelers from Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech, and Pure EV, gave rise to questions like:

Why do lithium-ion batteries catch fire?

Do Indian summers make any difference?

Was this a coincidence or should customers be worried?

What should the industry do next?

We spoke to people familiar with EV batteries to try and answer these questions, address theories floating around on the internet, and put the recent electric scooter fires into context.