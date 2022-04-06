Explained: Why Google, Apple Might Be in Trouble With India’s Antitrust Watchdog

In March, a report was placed before the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the national competition and antitrust watchdog, following an investigation which reportedly found Google Play's payments policy "unfair and discriminatory".

Further hearings on the findings of this report will begin soon and the tech giant will have a chance to present its argument to the regulator, The Economic Times reported.

At the centre of this is a policy update that Google announced towards the end of 2020. This update, which caused immediate outrage, mandated that apps must exclusively use Google's own billing and payment system for certain in-app purchases.