Electric Scooter Goes Up In Flames in Chennai; Fourth Such EV Incident in 4 Days

A video accessed by The Quint shows an electric scooter by manufacturer Pure EV going up in flames in north Chennai.

This is the fourth such incident in four days. On Monday, videos surfaced showing an Ola Electric S1 Pro scooter catching on fire in Pune and an Okinawa Autotech electric scooter catching fire in Trichy.

On Saturday, another Okinawa electric scooter burst into flames in Vellore killing a man and his 13-year-old daughter, ET Auto reported.

The central government is dispatching a team of independent experts to investigate the Ola and Okinawa incidents, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting government sources.

Another scooter by Pure EV reportedly caught on fire in September. The company did not immediately respond to our request for comments.