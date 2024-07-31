Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming?

advertisement
Tech giant Nothing is all set to launch its new smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, in India today on 31 July 2024. The handset will be a new addition to the already available Nothing Phone 2a, which arrived in the country only a few months back. Ahead of the official launch, the company has already shared a teaser image of the upcoming device, which looks like a modified version of the Nothing Phone 2a with a dual-tone finish.
Nothing has confirmed that the forthcoming Plus variant will be equipped with 50 MP camera system, including two 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 50-megapixel front camera. Ideally, Plus monikers arrive with a bigger display, however, the official teasers suggest that the company has specifically upgraded performance and other areas. Let us read details below.
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will be launched in India today on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 at 2:30 pm IST.
A 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen.
The handset will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 SoC (confirmed).
For optics, the smartphone will have a dual 50-megapixel rear camera and 50-megapixel front camera (confirmed).
5,000mAh battery with 50W charging speed.
Glyph interface and LEDs.
In-display fingerprint sensor
The live streaming of Nothing Phone (2a) Plus may be available on the Nothing events page or official YouTube channel of the company.
