Apple AirPods 4 Launched: Features, Specifications, Design, Sale, and Price

The AirPods 4 are powered by an H2 headphone chip. They offer low-latency wireless audio with support for 16-bit, 48Hz sound for gamers. The earbuds also come with a new force sensor that allows users to easily pause, play, mute, or end a call using a press.

The ANC model of the AirPods 4 has upgraded microphones and advanced audio processing that provides better ANC results even in noisy environments.

Apple's new Conversation Awareness feature also reduces the volume of the wireless earbuds when users start speaking so that users can stay aware of nearby conversations without needing to remove the earbuds.

The AirPods 4 have a maximum battery life of 30 hours with the charging case. The charging case has also been reduced by 10 percent in volume, and now it supports USB-C charging.

The earbuds also support Qi-certified wireless charging. They are IP54 rated for resistance against dust, sweat, and water.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).