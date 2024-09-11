Apple AirPods 4 Launched: Features, Specifications, Design, Sale, and Price

Apple finally launched the AirPods 4 on 9 September 2024 at the 'It's Glowtime' event. The new AirPods 4 features Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, creating an immersive 3D sound environment. The devices also feature ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and a maximum battery life of 30 hours.
The AirPods 4 are designed to provide maximum comfort and sound quality. The earbuds come with a redesigned open-ear structure that is made using advanced 3D mapping technology. The new design allows the earbuds to fit naturally to users of most ear shapes. The devices also feature a low-distortion driver and a high dynamic range amplifier that ensures crisp and clear sound. Let us read more details below.
Apple AirPods 4 Launch Date in India
AirPods 4 was unveiled in India on 9 September 2024.
Apple AirPods 4 Price in India
The standard variant of the AirPods 4 is priced at Rs 10,900, while the ANC model costs Rs 14,900.
Apple AirPods 4 Sale in India
The new Apple AirPods 4 will be available for sale in stores from 20 September 2024.
Apple AirPods 4: Key Features and Specifications
The AirPods 4 are powered by an H2 headphone chip. They offer low-latency wireless audio with support for 16-bit, 48Hz sound for gamers. The earbuds also come with a new force sensor that allows users to easily pause, play, mute, or end a call using a press.
The ANC model of the AirPods 4 has upgraded microphones and advanced audio processing that provides better ANC results even in noisy environments.
Apple's new Conversation Awareness feature also reduces the volume of the wireless earbuds when users start speaking so that users can stay aware of nearby conversations without needing to remove the earbuds.
The AirPods 4 have a maximum battery life of 30 hours with the charging case. The charging case has also been reduced by 10 percent in volume, and now it supports USB-C charging.
The earbuds also support Qi-certified wireless charging. They are IP54 rated for resistance against dust, sweat, and water.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).