NoiseFit Halo 2 Smartwatch Launched in India: Check Features and Specifications

NoiseFit Halo 2 smartwatch launched in India with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and advanced health tracking.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
NoiseFit has released its new flagship smartwatch, the NoiseFit Halo 2. The new model features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a rotating bezel for better navigation and an enhanced user interface. The smartwatch also offers a refined user interface with customizable transition effects like Zoom and Arc Rotation.

The NoiseFit Halo 2 watch also has an Always-on Display, allowing the user to keep the screen active without any screen activation. The new model comes with Tru Sync technology for enhanced Bluetooth calling which allows users to store up to 10 contacts and view their recent calls directly from the watch.

The NoiseFit Halo 2 also features the Noise Health Suite which tracks heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress, and the Productivity Suite which helps in managing reminders and weather updates. The watch has a battery life of up to seven days and it supports over 100 sports modes and watch faces. Let us read more details below

NoiseFit Halo 2 Color Options

The NoiseFit Halo 2 watch is available in five colors, including Elite Silver, Elite Black, Vintage Brown, Gold Blue, and Jet Black.

NoiseFit Halo 2 Price in India

The leather and silicone strap variants of NoiseFit Halo 2 come for Rs. 4,499, while the metallic variant costs Rs. 4,999.

NoiseFit Halo 2 Sale in India

The NoiseFit Halo 2 smartwatches can be purchased exclusively from the official website at gonoise.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com.

NoiseFit Halo 2: List of Key Specifications

  • 1.43-inch AMOLED display

  • Metallic finish with 3 strap options

  • Axe-cut rotating bezel

  • Bluetooth v5.3; calling support with Tru Sync technology

  • 1-year warranty

  • IP67 water resistance

  • Customizable transition animations

  • 100+ watch faces

  • 100+ sports modes

  • 7 days battery life

  • Health monitoring features like SpO2, heart rate, step count, sleep, stress, etc.

  • Productivity suite options like reminders, calculator, stocks, weather notifications, and more

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

Topics:  Smartwatch   NoiseFit Halo 2 

