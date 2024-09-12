NoiseFit Halo 2 Smartwatch Launched in India: Check Features and Specifications

NoiseFit has released its new flagship smartwatch, the NoiseFit Halo 2. The new model features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a rotating bezel for better navigation and an enhanced user interface. The smartwatch also offers a refined user interface with customizable transition effects like Zoom and Arc Rotation.

The NoiseFit Halo 2 watch also has an Always-on Display, allowing the user to keep the screen active without any screen activation. The new model comes with Tru Sync technology for enhanced Bluetooth calling which allows users to store up to 10 contacts and view their recent calls directly from the watch.

The NoiseFit Halo 2 also features the Noise Health Suite which tracks heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress, and the Productivity Suite which helps in managing reminders and weather updates. The watch has a battery life of up to seven days and it supports over 100 sports modes and watch faces.