iQOO 13 Launch Set for 30 October: Check Features, Specs, Color, and More

iQOO has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, in China. The device will be unveiled on 30 October at 4 pm local time (1:30 pm IST), according to a post on Weibo. The company also revealed that the phone will be available in four color options, including black, green, grey, and white.

While the company has not yet announced the India launch date, iQOO has confirmed that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the official iQOO India website.

The iQOO 13 is expected to feature a design similar to its predecessor, the iQOO 12, with a square-shaped camera unit located in the upper-left corner of the rear panel. The device's right edge houses the power button and volume rocker. Previous teasers have showcased a display with slim, uniform bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout at the top for the front-facing camera.