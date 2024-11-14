Noise Buds Trooper Launched at Rs 999: List of Key Features and Specifications

advertisement
Noise, a leading consumer technology brand, has launched the Noise Buds Trooper, a new addition to its affordable Buds Series of TWS earbuds. The launch follows closely on the heels of the company's recent unveiling of the NoiseFit Diva 2 women's smartwatch.
The Noise Buds Trooper features a distinctive Visor Design and striking Breathing LEDs, giving it a gaming-inspired aesthetic. Equipped with 13mm drivers and Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology, the earbuds offer enhanced call quality.
The Noise Buds Trooper boasts a long battery life, providing up to 45 hours of total playtime. Its Instacharge Technology allows for 150 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.
Additional features include Hyper Sync connection technology for quick pairing, a 40ms low latency mode, and an IPX5 splash resistance rating.
The Noise Buds Trooper is available in four colors, including Knight Black, Mighty White, Fiery Yellow, and Storm Grey. The earbuds are currently available on the Noise website and on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 999.
IPX5 Splash and Sweat Resistance
Up to 45 hours of total playback time
Weight: 41.8 grams
13mm drivers
Touch controls
Ultra low-latency (up to 40ms)
Quad mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology for Calls
Fast Charging: Instacharge fast charging support, provides 150 mins of playback in just 10 mins of charge
Hyper Sync Technology for Quick Pairing
1-year warranty
Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).