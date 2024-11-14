Noise Buds Trooper Launched at Rs 999: List of Key Features and Specifications

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Noise Buds Trooper Launched at Rs 999: List of Key Features and Specifications

Noise Buds Trooper launched with 45-hour battery life, 13mm drivers, and IPX5 rating at Rs 999.

Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Noise Buds Trooper Launched.</p></div>
Noise Buds Trooper Launched.

(Photo: gonoise)

Noise, a leading consumer technology brand, has launched the Noise Buds Trooper, a new addition to its affordable Buds Series of TWS earbuds. The launch follows closely on the heels of the company's recent unveiling of the NoiseFit Diva 2 women's smartwatch.

The Noise Buds Trooper features a distinctive Visor Design and striking Breathing LEDs, giving it a gaming-inspired aesthetic. Equipped with 13mm drivers and Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology, the earbuds offer enhanced call quality.

The Noise Buds Trooper boasts a long battery life, providing up to 45 hours of total playtime. Its Instacharge Technology allows for 150 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

Additional features include Hyper Sync connection technology for quick pairing, a 40ms low latency mode, and an IPX5 splash resistance rating.

The Noise Buds Trooper is available in four colors, including Knight Black, Mighty White, Fiery Yellow, and Storm Grey. The earbuds are currently available on the Noise website and on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 999.

Noise Buds Trooper: List of Key Features and Specifications

  • IPX5 Splash and Sweat Resistance

  • Up to 45 hours of total playback time

  • Weight: 41.8 grams

  • 13mm drivers

  • Touch controls

  • Ultra low-latency (up to 40ms)

  • Quad mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology for Calls

  • Fast Charging: Instacharge fast charging support, provides 150 mins of playback in just 10 mins of charge

  • Hyper Sync Technology for Quick Pairing

  • 1-year warranty

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

