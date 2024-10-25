NoiseFit Diva 2 Launched for Women: Features, Specifications, Price, and Sale

Noise has launched a new smartwatch, the NoiseFit Diva 2, to expand its range of women-focused wearables. The latest smartwatch builds upon the success of the original NoiseFit Diva and offers a range of upgrades and enhancements.

The NoiseFit Diva 2 boasts a premium metal build and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The display boasts a resolution of 460×460 pixels, a brightness of 600 nits, and an always-on display function.

The smartwatch is equipped with the Noise Health Suite, which tracks a range of health metrics including heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, and stress levels.

The NoiseFit Diva 2 also includes an Advanced Female Health Suite, which includes several features such as improved cycle tracking, advanced cycle analysis, phase-specific tips, and a detailed cycle calendar.