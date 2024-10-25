NoiseFit Diva 2 Launched for Women: Features, Specifications, Price, and Sale

Noise has launched a new smartwatch, the NoiseFit Diva 2, to expand its range of women-focused wearables. The latest smartwatch builds upon the success of the original NoiseFit Diva and offers a range of upgrades and enhancements.
The NoiseFit Diva 2 boasts a premium metal build and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The display boasts a resolution of 460×460 pixels, a brightness of 600 nits, and an always-on display function.
The smartwatch is equipped with the Noise Health Suite, which tracks a range of health metrics including heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, and stress levels.
The NoiseFit Diva 2 also includes an Advanced Female Health Suite, which includes several features such as improved cycle tracking, advanced cycle analysis, phase-specific tips, and a detailed cycle calendar.
Additional features include a Productivity Suite with reminders and weather updates, Bluetooth v5.3 for calls, and a battery life of up to four days on a single charge.
The smartwatch is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and offers over 100 sports modes and 100 customizable watch faces.
The NoiseFit Diva 2 connects to the NoiseFit App, enabling users to set health goals, track progress, and join a health-focused community.
NoiseFit Diva 2 Smartwatch Colors
The smartwatch is available in five color variants: Rose Pink, Silver Blue, Classic Black, Rose Link, and Black Link.
NoiseFit Diva 2 Smartwatch Price
The Rose Pink, Silver Blue, and Classic Black models cost Rs 4,499, while the Rose Link and Black Link models cost Rs 4,999.
NoiseFit Diva 2 Smartwatch Pre-booking
A special pre-booking offer is available, allowing customers to reserve the smartwatch for Rs 499 and receive a Rs 1,000 coupon for launch day. The offer also includes additional perks worth Rs 2,300. Effectively, customers can purchase the NoiseFit Diva 2 for Rs 3,500 if they pre-book.
NoiseFit Diva 2 Sale and Availability
NoiseFit Diva 2 is currently available on gonoise.com and can be purchased on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Myntra starting 29 October 2024.
NoiseFit Diva 2: Key Features and Specifications
1.43″ AMOLED display, 460×460 resolution, and 600 nits brightness.
Premium metal build and a functional crown.
SpO2 levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, and stress levels monitoring.
Tracking of female cycles, advanced cycle analysis, phase-specific tips, and a detailed cycle calendar.
Reminders, weather alerts, voice assistant, music, and more
A battery life of up to 4 days.
NoiseFit App support
IP68 rating for water and dust resistance
1-year warranty
100+ customizable watch faces
100 sports modes
Bluetooth v5.3; supports calling (dial pad, recent contacts)
