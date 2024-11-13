Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date and Features Leaked; Check Details Here

advertisement
Samsung's Galaxy S25 series launch date may be coming sooner than expected. A leaked promotional survey suggests that the South Korean tech giant could unveil its new flagship lineup as early as 5 January 2025. This would be a departure from Samsung's typical launch schedule, which usually places the event in late January or February.
The leaked survey, discovered by XDA user IMEI Pham, offers a 10 percent discount on the 2025 Galaxy S series to users who complete the survey on 5 January. This discount, along with the survey's timing, strongly hints at a 5 January announcement for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.
This would be an earlier launch than the Galaxy S24 series, which was launched on 17 January during the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California. Pre-orders for the phones launched the same day, with in-store sales on 31 January. The Galaxy S23 series debuted on 1 February 2023, and became available on 17 February.
While Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date for the Galaxy S25 series, the company did announce that it would arrive in the first half of 2025. The new lineup is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across all models and introduce new Galaxy AI features. Rumors also suggest a fourth model, the Galaxy S25 Slim, may join the lineup later.
According to online leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series will be launched on 5 January 2025. However, the company has not confirmed the exact launch date and time yet.
Streamlined and robust design and performance.
Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
Galaxy S25 and S25+ may be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processors respectively.
