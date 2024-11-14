Nubia Z70 Ultra To be Launched on 21 November: Features and Specifications

Nubia has officially confirmed the launch date of its next flagship smartphone, the Nubia Z70 Ultra, in China. The company will unveil the device on November 21st. Following the recent announcement of the RedMagic 10 Pro series, Nubia has now confirmed the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the Nubia Z70 Ultra, in China on 21 November 2024.

Nubia has revealed that the Z70 Ultra will feature a 6.85-inch display with a 95.3% screen-to-body ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. This display is the result of a collaboration with BOE, utilizing Super COP packaging technology and integrating advanced SIP technology to address issues like uneven display, screen layering, and ball drop. The result is a slim bezel of 1.25 mm on the top, left, and right sides, with an aerospace-grade material border as thin as 0.7 mm.