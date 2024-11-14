Nubia Z70 Ultra To be Launched on 21 November: Features and Specifications

advertisement
Nubia has officially confirmed the launch date of its next flagship smartphone, the Nubia Z70 Ultra, in China. The company will unveil the device on November 21st. Following the recent announcement of the RedMagic 10 Pro series, Nubia has now confirmed the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the Nubia Z70 Ultra, in China on 21 November 2024.
Nubia has revealed that the Z70 Ultra will feature a 6.85-inch display with a 95.3% screen-to-body ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. This display is the result of a collaboration with BOE, utilizing Super COP packaging technology and integrating advanced SIP technology to address issues like uneven display, screen layering, and ball drop. The result is a slim bezel of 1.25 mm on the top, left, and right sides, with an aerospace-grade material border as thin as 0.7 mm.
While the company has not yet revealed the full specifications of the Z70 Ultra, it has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.
Improvements in the camera department, battery life, and other features are expected compared to the previous Z60 Ultra.
The phone will run Nebula AIOS, which will offer features like AI voice ticket booking, AI voice expression control, AI smart image search, AI smart text, and social media publishing.
Nubia Z70 Ultra will be launched in China on 21 November 2024.
A 6.85-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.
The handset will run on Nebula AIOS.
Other features include AI voice ticket booking, AI voice expression control, AI smart image search, AI smart text, and social media publishing.
