New MacBook Air With M2 Chip Will Go on Sale on 15 July: Check Details Here

The New MacBook Air with an M2 Processor was recently unveiled by the Apple Company. Ever since it was officially unveiled, the MacBook lovers are desperately waiting for its sale date to begin.

Earlier, the company announced that the 2022 New MacBook Air M2 will be available for sale very soon, however, they did not confirm the official date. Now the company has confirmed that Apple is all set to start the sale of its New MacBook Air with M2 chip from today, Friday, 15 July 2022.