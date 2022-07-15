New MacBook Air With M2 Chip Will Go on Sale on 15 July: Check Details Here

New Apple MacBook Air M2 will go on sale Today, 15 July 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Apple Inc)
The New MacBook Air with an M2 Processor was recently unveiled by the Apple Company. Ever since it was officially unveiled, the MacBook lovers are desperately waiting for its sale date to begin.
Earlier, the company announced that the 2022 New MacBook Air M2 will be available for sale very soon, however, they did not confirm the official date. Now the company has confirmed that Apple is all set to start the sale of its New MacBook Air with M2 chip from today, Friday, 15 July 2022.
The users should know that the 2022 Apple MacBook Air M2 will be available in four color variants including midnight, space grey, silver, and starlight. Interested users can get their hands on any of these colors of Apple MacBook Air M2 from today, 15 July 2022, as that's when the sale will begin.
Following are some of the important & unique features of the Apple MacBook Air 2022 with M2 chip.
Liquid Retina display (13.6-inch).
Storage: 24GB unified memory & 2TB SSD storage memory.
Design: Sleek, stylish, lightweight & metallic (made up of aluminium & measuring 11.3mm).
More brighter screen (25%) compared to its predecessors with a capability of supporting almost 1 billion colors.
67W superfast charging along with a Magsafe charging port. The device has a 18 hour battery life after a single charge.
An advanced camera of almost 1080 pixels. The camera has a capability to work under low-light consitions along with double resoultion function.
Compared to its previous versions, the New Apple MacBook Air 2022 M2 has a more powerful CPU and GPU. The CPU available is 8 core while as the GPU is 10 core.
Magic keyboard along with advanced functions like sensory touch.
Modified trackpad with advanced functions like like Touch ID and Force touch.
Two Thunderbolt ports that can be connceted to multiple accessories.
A 3.5mm audio jack.
The New MacBook Air M2 will be sold at an amount of Rs 1,19,900. However, the teachers and students can get their hands on this device at a slight cheaper price of Rs 1,09, 900.
