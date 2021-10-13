Apple to Hold 'Unleashed' Event, New M1X MacBook Pro & Airpods Expected

iPhone 13 is expected to launch at Apple's event on 14 September.
Tech giant Apple on Tuesday, 12 October, announced that it would be holding a special event titled 'Unleashed' on 18 October.
The event, slated to begin at 10 am Pacific time (10:30 pm in India), is likely to act as the launch of new M1X MacBook laptops. The next-generation Mac laptops are likely to be powered by Apple's own silicon chips, news agency IANS reported.
The new AirPods 3 may also be launched at the event, speculations suggest, News18 reported.
Apple is expected to use mini-LED panels in its upcoming computers, as per IANS. The redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops expected to be released this year will likely employ next-generation Apple silicon chips and will not contain a touch bar.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated that Apple is "actively looking for second suppliers of key Mini LED components," and that if its mini-LED notebooks receive a good response, other notebook makers will also be pushed to employ the same technology, IANS reported.
(With inputs from IANS and News18)
