Motorola Razr 50 Launched in India: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Tech giant Motorola has launched its latest foldable smartphone in India, the Razr 50. The new handset is now available for an affordable price of Rs 49,999. It flaunts a 6.9-inch internal pOLED display and a 50MP primary sensor, making it one of the most affordable foldable devices in the country.

The recently unveiled Motorola Razr 50 is available in three color variants, including Spritz Orange, Sand Beach, and Koala Grey. 2TB of cloud storage and a 3-month Gemini Advanced subscription are bundled with the device. The device runs Hello UI, which is based on Android 14, and comes with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Let us read more details below.