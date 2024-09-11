Motorola Razr 50 Launched in India: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

advertisement
Tech giant Motorola has launched its latest foldable smartphone in India, the Razr 50. The new handset is now available for an affordable price of Rs 49,999. It flaunts a 6.9-inch internal pOLED display and a 50MP primary sensor, making it one of the most affordable foldable devices in the country.
The recently unveiled Motorola Razr 50 is available in three color variants, including Spritz Orange, Sand Beach, and Koala Grey. 2TB of cloud storage and a 3-month Gemini Advanced subscription are bundled with the device. The device runs Hello UI, which is based on Android 14, and comes with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Let us read more details below.
The Motorola Razr 50 was announced in India on 9 September 2024.
Motorola Razr 50 is available at an effective starting price of Rs 49,999. The single 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 64,999. For a limited period, customers can avail of a festive discount of Rs 5,000 and an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on payment through select banks, bringing the final price down to Rs 49,999.
The Motorola Razr 50 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor, which is based on a 4nm process. It is paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. The phone runs on the Hello UI based on Android 14. The Razr 50 supports a 4,200 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging.
Motorola Razr 50 features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The 6.9-inch internal pOLED display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and offers a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IPX8 rating for water resistance.
