Apple iPhone 16 Series Launched: Features, Specifications, Price, Sale, and More

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature a 6.1-inch display and 6.7 inch display respectively with a maximum brightness of 2000nits in dark environments and a minimum brightness of 1nit. The new Action Button on the standard models allows users to quickly access features such as recording voice memos, identifying songs, or translating phrases. The button can also be customized with shortcuts or even used for in-app functionality, such as locking or unlocking a car via the FordPass app.

To complement the camera control, Apple has also added a new camera control feature that allows users to adjust settings by sliding a finger on the screen. This feature is located on the right side of the screen below the on/off switch, requiring a single click to open the camera. A second click captures a photo, and then holding it will start recording a video. The new camera control also supports advanced touch gestures, which allow users to distinguish between a full click and a lighter press.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are powered by Apple's latest A18 chipset, which uses second-generation 3nm technology. The A18 chip consists of 6-core CPU and four efficiency cores, and it offers up to 30 percent faster performance than the A16 Bionic in the iPhone 15. The chip also provides 17 percent more system memory bandwidth.