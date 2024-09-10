Apple Watch Series 10 Launched: Features, Specifications, Price, Sale, and More

Apple Watch Series 10 was finally introduced at Apple's 'Glowtime' event on 9 September 2024. The new smartwatch comes with many important updates, including a new sleep apnea detection feature. This feature uses the improved ECG functionality of the watch to detect if the user is showing signs of sleep apnea.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by a new S10 chip, which provides an upgrade to the on-board microphone. This new chip also allows the watch to play music and podcasts directly on the wrist. The watch also features a built-in speaker. Let us more details below.