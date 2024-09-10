Apple Watch Series 10 Launched: Features, Specifications, Price, Sale, and More

advertisement
Apple Watch Series 10 was finally introduced at Apple's 'Glowtime' event on 9 September 2024. The new smartwatch comes with many important updates, including a new sleep apnea detection feature. This feature uses the improved ECG functionality of the watch to detect if the user is showing signs of sleep apnea.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by a new S10 chip, which provides an upgrade to the on-board microphone. This new chip also allows the watch to play music and podcasts directly on the wrist. The watch also features a built-in speaker. Let us more details below.
Apple Watch Series 10 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 46,900. The titanium variant will be available at Rs 79,900.
Apart from the new microphone and speaker, the Apple Watch Series 10 also brings with it some other important updates. The watch measures 9.6mm. It now features a larger OLED display with thinner bezels, a 45mm and 49mm option, and a 4mm upgrade from the 41mm and 45mm models of its predecessor. The Apple Watch Series 10 has a depth sensor for water-based activities like snorkeling. It is powered by a new S10 chip.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is now available in two variants - a GPS version and a GPS+ cellular version. The titanium variant of the watch is powered by a new titanium option, which replaces stainless steel. This variant makes the watch lighter and more durable.
The Apple Watch Series 10 will be available for pre-order in India starting 20 September 2024.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).