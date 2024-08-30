Motorola Razr 50 Launch Date in India: Expected Features and Specifications

Tech giant Motorola has finally announced the launch date of its new smartphone in India. The Motorola Razr 50 will arrive in the country on Monday, 9 September 2024. Once launched, the handset will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. The phone was previously unveiled in China in June 2024, with the same name.

According to a dedicated webpage available on Amazon, the Motorola Razr 50 will flaunt the largest external display in the segment, boasting a 3.6-inch cover display. It is the only flip phone in the segment with Gemini. The upcoming smartphone has a vegan leather finish and is IPX8-rated for water resistance.

Let us read the features, specifications, and other details about Motorola Razr 50 below.