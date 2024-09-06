Samsung Galaxy M05 May Launch in India Soon: Expected Features & Specifications

Currently, there is no information about the key features and specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M05. According to reports, the handset was spotted on the website of BIS with model number SM-M055F/DS. The 'DS' number indicates that the handset will arrive with dual sim connectivity.

The smartphone may also support dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. It is confirmed to be equipped with 4GB of RAM. Other specifications of the handset aren't known yet.

If reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy M05 will be sold within the same range as its preceding model Galaxy M04. The Galaxy M04 was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,499 for the base model (4GB + 64GB) while the 4GB + 128GB variant was priced at Rs 10,499.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).