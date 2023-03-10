Moto G73 5G to be Launched Today: Know Price, Specifications, & Features

Motorola, owned by Lenovo is all set to launch the next smartphone after the Moto G73 5G. The new smartphone will be launched in India today, 10 March 2023. Ahead of the launch, one of the tipsters tweeted a poster of the upcoming Moto G73 5G revealing the price. The new smartphone Moto G73 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 but will be available at a lesser price than that in India. After discounts, it will be priced at Rs 16,999.

The tipster informed that the smartphone will be available on Flipkart from 16 March. The poster also revealed that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. Let's know more about the specifications for the Moto G73 5G.