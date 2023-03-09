OPPO Find N2 Flip India Launch on 13 March: Features, Price, and Specifications

The tech giant Oppo is all set to launch its upcoming foldable handset Oppo Find N2 Flip in India soon. The company confirmed through the Twitter that the its foldable smartphone Oppo Find N2 Flip would be unveiled in the country on 13 March 2023.

According to an official Tweet by Oppo India, "Oh Snap, the big unveil is almost here! Price reveal on Mar 13th." Once the device is revealed in the country, the price of Oppo Find N2 Flip will be available on all the official social media channels of the company.

As per the teaser of Oppo Find N2 Flip, the smartphone will arrive with a polished aluminium frame and a matte glass back. Let us read about all the features and specifications of the upcoming foldable Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone below.