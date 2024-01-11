Meta To Hide Harmful Posts From Teenagers on Instagram & Facebook; Policies Here

Meta officially announced on Tuesday that it is working to hide more sensitive content from teenagers on Instagram and Facebook after receiving global pressure from regulators. The social media giant is aiming to protect children from harmful content on its platforms. This step will make it more difficult for teenagers to browse through sensitive content including suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders when they click on features such as search and explore on Instagram and Facebook.

All teenagers’ accounts will by default go under the most restrictive content control settings on the Meta platforms, Instagram and Facebook. One should note that additional search terms will be restricted on Instagram, as announced by Meta. The blog post shared by Meta states, "We want teens to have safe, age-appropriate experiences on our apps." Users should know the latest details.