WhatsApp Developing Theme Colours & Sticker Editor Feature for iOS Beta; Details

WhatsApp is working on a theme colour feature for iOS beta users.

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to find a theme accent for the popular messaging app on iOS. It is important to note that the company recently changed the appearance of the app on the beta version of iOS. The platform added a green tint to some specific parts of the interface. It seems that the company will soon allow users to select from five theme colour accents for the app, in another update.

The social media platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a sticker editor feature on the latest beta update. As part of a WhatsApp beta for iOS update, the Meta-owned platform revealed some code that shows users will be able to select an accent colour to theme some parts of the UI. Users can know the latest details about the feature here.

Here are all the latest updates that might be introduced for the WhatsApp iOS beta version. Read till the end to know about the theme colours update on the iOS version.

WhatsApp iOS Beta Version: Theme Colours Update and Sticker Editor

According to the details revealed by the feature tracker WABetaInfo, users will be able to pick an accent colour to theme certain parts of the UI. The parts include the message counts on the right side of the chat list, the circles in status updates, the colours of certain tabs at the bottom, and a few selected buttons on the interface.

On the updated stable version of WhatsApp for iOS, these UI elements are shown with a blue colour accent. A screenshot displaying five colour accents was revealed by WABetaInfo, showing a choice between WhatsApp's green accent, the blue accent, an off-white colour, pink, and purple colour.
Users will soon be informed that choosing one of the five options will only update the app's main colour. On the other hand, a more recent version, WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.1.10.72, is being rolled out for testers through the TestFlight program.

Beta testers can now test a newly added sticker editor that could remove the need for this party sticker apps altogether. According to the updates shared by WABetaInfo, selecting existing stickers will offer beta testers the choice to edit them via an Edit Sticker button.

Stay alert to know about all the new updates and features on WhatsApp for iOS users.

