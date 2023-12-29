Instagram Notifications: How To Mute Notifications From a Person; Check Steps

In the fast-paced digital world, we live in, staying connected with your loved ones has become easier. Meta-owned Instagram, one of the most famous social networking platforms, allows us to stay connected with friends and family. However, sometimes we end up in situations where we need a break from the constant updates. Social media platforms can be exhausting after a point so it is important to understand when to stop. Taking a break from Instagram is very crucial.
You should know the ways to take a break from someone’s posts, stories or messages on Instagram. Users can mute a person on the social media platform for some time to take a break from their updates. We will help you understand the steps to mute another Instagram user. Instagram users can make the app easier for their benefit.
Here are the steps you must follow to mute someone on Instagram. You can mute their messages, posts, and stories on the app by following the methods stated by us.
Instagram: How To Mute Messages and Calls Notifications
Step 1: Click on the Instagram app.
Step 2: Select the arrow icon or the Messenger icon at the top right corner of the feed.
Step 3: Choose the chat of the user you want to mute.
Step 4: Click on the person's name at the top of your chat.
Step 5: Click on the Mute option at the top.
Step 6: Select the Mute Messages or Mute Calls option based on what you want to mute.
Instagram: How To Mute Posts and Stories Notifications
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to mute someone's posts and stories on Instagram:
Step 1: Click on the Instagram app option.
Step 2: Select the search icon and search for their username to go to their profile.
Step 3: Click on the Following option below their profile info.
Step 4: Tap on the Mute option on the page.
Step 5: Now, you can mute the posts and stories of the person.
These are some of the ways you can follow to mute a person on Instagram. Once you enable the Mute option, you will not be bothered by the notifications from the Instagram user.
