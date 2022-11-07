Mass Migration From Twitter to Mastodon an Uphill Task, Just Ask Ex-Tumblr Users

When social media platforms fall, sometimes the online communities that made their homes there fade away, and sometimes they pack their bags and relocate to a new home. The turmoil at Twitter is causing many of the company’s users to consider leaving the platform.

Research on previous social media platform migrations shows what might lie ahead for Twitter users who fly the coop.

Several years ago, I led a research project with Brianna Dym, now at University of Maine, where we mapped the platform migrations of nearly 2,000 people over a period of almost two decades.

The community we examined was transformative fandom, fans of literary and popular culture series and franchises who create art using those characters and settings.