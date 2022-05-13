'Not How I Imagined Leaving Twitter': 2 Execs Sacked Ahead of Musk's Takeover

Ahead of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, the tech company on Thursday, 12 May confirmed that it had halted most of its hiring and that two senior executives were leaving.

Head of Products Bruce Falck and Kayvon Beykpour, a general manager who had led research, design, and engineering at Twitter are exiting the company, news agency AFP reported citing a Twitter spokesperson.

Beykpour, who is currently on his paternity leave, wrote on Twitter that his departure wasn't his decision. "I’m leaving the company after over 7 years. The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction," he said in a Twitter thread.

"While I’m disappointed, I take solace in a few things: I am INSANELY proud of what our collective team achieved over the last few years, and my own contribution to this journey," he continued.