Why 2022 Was Terrible for Tech Employees, and Will 2023 See More Mass Layoffs?

Will economic distress and fears of recession mean more pink slips are on the cards in 2023?
The nightmarish year is coming to an end but it may not be the end of job cuts. Will the ongoing economic distress and fear of global recession mean more pink slips are on the cards in 2023?
Before understanding the reasons behind the mass layoffs, it's important to know what comprises 'mass layoffs'?
According to Unites States' Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act of 1988, a mass layoff occurs when:
At least 50 employees are laid off during a 30-day period, if the laid-off employees made up at least one third of the workforce; or
500 employees are laid off during a 30-day period, no matter how large the workforce
Overhiring and 'The Great Resignation'
After the economic turbulence induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 saw layoffs in certain sectors as employers began cutting their costs due to the uncertainty caused by the crisis.
After the initial uncertainty of COVID waned off, companies went on with business as usual, moulding their work habits with practices like remote working, work from home, virtual meetings, etc.
For instance, hedging their bets on consumer behaviour shaped by the pandemic, tech companies went overboard with hiring. Companies like Meta accelerated hiring across all departments, banking on the belief that e-commerce would continue to grow.
Later, the pandemic also gave way to trends like 'The Great Resignation' and 'quiet quitting' among employees.
Economic Downturn in 2022
The Russia-Ukraine war brought major economic decline globally. Supply chains were disrupted, interest rates and fuel costs rose, headwinds of inflation had picked up, and the world was staring at a recession.
"With the online business losing its sheen post the pandemic, the newly hired employees turned out to be expensive. The fear of recession and inflation coupled with slow growth had many companies looking to restructure and cut costs," Lad added.
After the first half of the year, balance sheets became stretched owing to dropping sales and revenues. Initially, companies tried to resist the economic shocks by freezing their hiring. But eventually, they resorted to layoffs.
Tech companies were the major drivers of layoffs in 2022.
Other tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, among others, have all handed out pink slips to a sizeable proportion of their workforce.
While the big tech companies led the firing spree globally, in India, it were the startups that caused the bulk of layoffs.
"India has seen an abundance of start-ups emerge in a wide range of industries, including e-gaming, fin-tech, and education. However, the tech sector experienced some of the biggest shifts in its history, and controlling the cash flow to keep the business going has led to huge layoffs as a result of adverse macroeconomic factors," said Ketan Godkhindi, Chief Strategy Officer at Witzeal Technologies, a Gurugram-based gaming technology company.
According to various estimates, Indian startups slashed over 18,000 jobs in 2022. Mainly because their pandemic-driven growth had resulted in big-ticket funding rounds from leading venture capital firms in 2021, but the crisis in 2022 dried up their flow of funds.
Ed-techs presents the best example to understand the broad picture.
After a boost in remote learning during the pandemic, India's education technology companies had registered record funding in 2020 and 2021. But as physical classrooms reopened as COVID-19 receded, the ed-tech boom was halted. Unicorns like BYJU's, Unacademy, etc, which were riding on astronomical valuations, witnessed a funding crunch in 2022. This caused a shift in their business models and provoked job cuts.
With a looming recession, job cuts are likely to continue in 2023 as well. Godkhindi said, "Balancing the utilisation of resources could be a time-consuming process for the companies."
All in all, if 2022 was terrible for tech employees, the forecast for 2023 has caution written all over it.
