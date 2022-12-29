Why 2022 Was Terrible for Tech Employees, and Will 2023 See More Mass Layoffs?

Overhiring and 'The Great Resignation'

After the economic turbulence induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 saw layoffs in certain sectors as employers began cutting their costs due to the uncertainty caused by the crisis.

After the initial uncertainty of COVID waned off, companies went on with business as usual, moulding their work habits with practices like remote working, work from home, virtual meetings, etc.

For instance, hedging their bets on consumer behaviour shaped by the pandemic, tech companies went overboard with hiring. Companies like Meta accelerated hiring across all departments, banking on the belief that e-commerce would continue to grow.