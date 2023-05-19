Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 329 Result Declared; Check Details Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 329 draw is announced at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. One must keep a close eye on the live result announcement and stay alert today if one is participating in the draw. Anybody can check the result list because you do not have to enter any details. Participants must go through the latest details available on the site carefully.

