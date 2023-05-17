Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 50 Sambad at 3 PM; Check the Prize Money

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 50 draw prize money list for Wednesday is mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 50 sambad today, Wednesday, 17 May. Participants of the draw can check and download the result from the official website - keralalotteries.com. The live lottery sambad result will be announced at 3 pm on the website. You can check the list of winners from anywhere you want at the scheduled time. It is important to go through the list carefully today, on Wednesday.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 50 sambad today, Wednesday, 17 May, can be downloaded after 4 pm. You have to visit the site - keralalotteries.com for all the latest details. It is important for participants to stay alert if they want to check the list of lucky winners on time. Winners will receive prize amounts from the department.
The Fifty Fifty FF lottery draws are conducted every Wednesday and the result timings usually stay the same. Any changes in the result dates or details will be informed to the participants beforehand.
The Kerala lottery today Fifty Fifty FF 50 prize money list for Wednesday, 17 May 2023, is stated below:
First Prize Money: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 50 sambad result on Wednesday, 17 May 2023:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 50 sambad active link on the homepage.
The result PDF page will display on your device.
Check the lottery numbers below each prize money carefully.
Download the lottery result PDF from the website to take a better look at the winners.
Take a printout of the lottery sambad PDF, if required.
Contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala if your number is present in the list.
