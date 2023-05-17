Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 50 Sambad at 3 PM; Check the Prize Money

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 50 sambad today, Wednesday, 17 May. Participants of the draw can check and download the result from the official website - keralalotteries.com. The live lottery sambad result will be announced at 3 pm on the website. You can check the list of winners from anywhere you want at the scheduled time. It is important to go through the list carefully today, on Wednesday.

