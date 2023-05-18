Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 470 Result Out; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 470 prize money for 18 May 2023 is stated here.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 470 draw has been declared today, Thursday, 18 May 2023. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live result at 3 pm on its official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw can check the live result announcement to see the lucky winners for today. They should stay alert when the numbers are announced online by the lottery department. It is important to take proper note of the details.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 470 can be downloaded today, Thursday, 18 May, after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to download the result PDF and save a copy so they can go through the list of winners later on. One should check the list of winners carefully to see who can claim the money.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala distributes prize money among lucky winners after the results of a particular draw are released. Therefore, one should go through the list of lottery ticket numbers properly to see if they have won any money.
The Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 470 draw prize money list for Thursday, 18 May 2023, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Take a look at the steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 470 sambad on Thursday, 18 May 2023:
Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 470 sambad on the homepage.
The result PDF page will open when you click on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers and prize money stated on the PDF.
Download the lottery sambad result from the website.
