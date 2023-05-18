Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 470 Result Out; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 470 draw has been declared today, Thursday, 18 May 2023. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live result at 3 pm on its official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw can check the live result announcement to see the lucky winners for today. They should stay alert when the numbers are announced online by the lottery department. It is important to take proper note of the details.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 470 can be downloaded today, Thursday, 18 May, after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to download the result PDF and save a copy so they can go through the list of winners later on. One should check the list of winners carefully to see who can claim the money.