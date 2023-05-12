Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 328 Today at 3 PM; Check Prize Money List Here

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 328 draw will be declared today, Friday, 12 May 2023. The ones who have bought the lottery tickets today are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com as the result will be released at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set a fixed time to release the lottery sambad results for the convenience of the participants. One should check the lottery details properly.

