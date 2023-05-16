Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 365 Result Today Declared; Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 365 draw has formally been declared today, Tuesday, 16 May 2023. People who have bought the lottery tickets are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com for the announcements. The lottery results are declared at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You can go through the live result announcement if you are free. Everyone should know the lottery details before participating.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 365 will be released in a PDF form today, Tuesday, 16 May, after 4 pm on the same website - keralalotteries.com. If you want to know the correct lottery ticket numbers you should go through the live result announcement and download the PDF as soon as it is released on the website.