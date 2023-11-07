JioMotive Plug-And-Play 4G GPS Tracker Launched in India: Check Price and Specs

Reliance Jio has officially launched JioMotive, which is a plug-and-play 4G GPS tracker for cars. The car tracker is easy to operate as it connects to the vehicle's OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) port. JioMotive can help to trace different important functions such as the real-time location of a vehicle, driving behaviour as well as other aspects. It is important to know the specifications and price of the car tracker if you want it for your vehicle. We have the details.

JioMotive also functions as a WiFi hotspot for the car. You must know the correct ways to install the device on your vehicle for it to function properly. One does not have to look for an expert to install JioMotive on their vehicle because Reliance Jio has explained the steps. You have to go through the steps stated here.