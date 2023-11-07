JioMotive Plug-And-Play 4G GPS Tracker Launched in India: Check Price and Specs

JioMotive Plug-and-Play 4G GPS Tracker specifications are mentioned here.
(Photo Courtesy: FoneArena.com)
Reliance Jio has officially launched JioMotive, which is a plug-and-play 4G GPS tracker for cars. The car tracker is easy to operate as it connects to the vehicle's OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) port. JioMotive can help to trace different important functions such as the real-time location of a vehicle, driving behaviour as well as other aspects. It is important to know the specifications and price of the car tracker if you want it for your vehicle. We have the details.
JioMotive also functions as a WiFi hotspot for the car. You must know the correct ways to install the device on your vehicle for it to function properly. One does not have to look for an expert to install JioMotive on their vehicle because Reliance Jio has explained the steps. You have to go through the steps stated here.
Here are the specifications, availability, price, and steps to install the JioMotive device on your vehicle that you must note. Read till the end to know all the latest updates by Reliance Jio and stay informed.
One can also get the JioMotive tracker via the official store of Jio. It is important to note that customers in India will receive a complimentary one-year subscription upon purchasing the tracker. After that, the subscription fee will be Rs 599 per year.
JioMotive Plug-and-Play 4G GPS Tracker is a device that can be easily connected to the OBD port in any vehicle.
It is important to note that JioMotive can be paired with a Jio SIM card only. You must make sure you have the same SIM card.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to install the JioMotive car tracker on your vehicle:
Download the JioThings app on your smartphone.
Use your Jio number to log in to the app.
Add JioMotive device using the '+' sign.
Enter the IMEI number on the JioMotive and tap on Proceed to go to the next step.
Enter the car details such as vehicle number, registration date, etc. carefully.
Attach the JioMotive on the car's OBD port and make sure you are in a proper Jio connection zone.
Click on Enable and it will be activated.
