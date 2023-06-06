Honda Elevate To be Launched Today; Check the Leaked Specs of Mid-sized SUV

Honda Cars India is the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese automotive giant Honda Motor Co. and it is finally ready to enter the highly competitive market of the mid-size SUV segment with its new launch- the all-new Elevate.

The Honda Elevate is set to make its official debut today, on June 6. Test mules of this forthcoming SUV have been spotted testing on multiple occasions in India. A few days before the launch, another test mule was spotted testing in Japan thus revealing the key details about the upcoming SUV.