Honda Elevate To be Launched Today; Check the Leaked Specs of Mid-sized SUV

Honda Elevate image
(Image: The Financial Express)
Honda Cars India is the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese automotive giant Honda Motor Co. and it is finally ready to enter the highly competitive market of the mid-size SUV segment with its new launch- the all-new Elevate.
The Honda Elevate is set to make its official debut today, on June 6. Test mules of this forthcoming SUV have been spotted testing on multiple occasions in India. A few days before the launch, another test mule was spotted testing in Japan thus revealing the key details about the upcoming SUV.
From the pictures it is clear that the Elevate will have some similar aesthetics to the Honda WR-V SUV, recently launched in the Indonesian market.
The Elevate will have a similar-looking upright body stance to the WR-V.
It will feature a muscular-looking front end at the front which could include Honda’s signature grille with a jewel chrome finish.
The headlamps are expected to be all LED units which will give it a sleeker and more aggressive appearance along with the muscular bumper at the front
The SUV will come equipped with fog lamps and a silver skid plate.
The side profile of the car reveals similar alloy wheels to those found on the Honda City sedan in India. These wheels were finished in black but they may be offered in black or diamond-cut finishes for top-spec variants. Lower-spec variants might come with a silver finish.
The new rear spy shot shows that the Honda Elevate may borrow the rear lights from the Indonesian-spec WR-V and they will feature an LED part on the top, extending to the side of the car, and will be a two-part light.
The reverse lights and turn indicators may have halogen bulbs.
The SUV may also have an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera setup
Honda announced that the Elevate will come equipped with Honda Sensing Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It is the brand’s suite of safety technologies designed for driver awareness and to mitigate potential hazards on the road. It uses various sensors and cameras for improving driving safety.
The Honda Elevate may come with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces 150 Nm of torque and 121 PS of maximum power.
