Jio Network Down: #JioDown Trending on Twitter, Users Face Network Issues

Customers are facing problems with Jio Mobile network
(Photo: Bloomberg Quint)
Many Jio users have been reporting issue with their mobile network in India. This comes after the massive Facebook outage which impacted the functioning of major Facebook-owned apps like Instagram and WhatsApp.
Internet outage tracker Downdetector has also witnessed a spike in reports regarding about Jio's network. Till around 11 am on wednesday, 6 October, more than 3,700 reports concerning Jio's network have been filed on Downdetector.
The most reported problems by the users is 'No Signal' followed by 'E-mail' issues and 'total blackout' respectively.
Users have been also expressing their concerns on twitter by adding to the already trending hashtag #JioDown. There has been no official update regarding the issue from company's side.
However, the JioCare handle has been replying to users individually under their tweets.
(This is a developing story.)
Published: 06 Oct 2021,12:06 PM IST