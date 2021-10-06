Jio Network Down: #JioDown Trending on Twitter, Users Face Network Issues

Many Jio users have been reporting issue with their mobile network in India. This comes after the massive Facebook outage which impacted the functioning of major Facebook-owned apps like Instagram and WhatsApp.

Internet outage tracker Downdetector has also witnessed a spike in reports regarding about Jio's network. Till around 11 am on wednesday, 6 October, more than 3,700 reports concerning Jio's network have been filed on Downdetector.

The most reported problems by the users is 'No Signal' followed by 'E-mail' issues and 'total blackout' respectively.