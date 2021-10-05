How Facebook Was Temporarily Wiped Off the Internet: What We Know So Far

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp disappeared from the internet for nearly six hours on Monday, 4 October.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
“Today's events are a gentle reminder that the Internet is a very complex and interdependent system of millions of systems and protocols working together”, internet infrastructure company Cloudflare said after the social media blackout on Monday, 4 October.
But why did this happen? Does it expose the fragility of the internet? Here’s what we know so far:
Facebook and its apps that around 5 billion users depend on, went missing on Monday, when its Domain Name System (DNS) records became unreachable.
According to WIRED, mistakes are common with DNS and are generally the reason behind sites being shut down. But since they are considered easy to resolve, something murkier seems to have happened with Facebook.
In Facebook’s case, “It was as if someone had ‘pulled the cables’ from their data centres all at once and disconnected them from the Internet”, Cloudflare said.
He explained that Facebook withdrew the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), due to which it was wiped off the internet for several hours.
If one considers DNS the phonebook, then BGP would be its navigation system.
The BGP decides what route data takes as it contains the IP addresses of its DNS nameservers.
John Graham-Cumming, CTO of Cloudflare, was quoted as saying, “It appears that Facebook has done something to their routers, the ones that connect the Facebook network to the rest of the internet.”
During the outage, without divulging details, Facebook said in a tweet that it's "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."
Since the BGP was withdrawn, resulting in the inaccessibility of the Facebook’s Domain Name System, it could not be accessed on third party sites.
Meanwhile, DNS resolvers like Cloudflare, services that convert those domain names (url) into IP addresses, saw double the usual traffic, as people kept trying to reload the social media apps.
Graham-Cumming added, “It’s not so much the dramatic story of the whole internet could fall over, or some nonsense like that. It’s more that it’s an interconnected system and it stays up partly because of technical things and partly because of people who keep an eye on it day and night”, WIRED reported.
(With inputs from WIRED, and Cloudflare.)
Published: undefined